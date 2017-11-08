FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit deals on F-TRAC-Nov 8
#Asia
November 8, 2017 / 1:10 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit deals on F-TRAC-Nov 8

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

   Nov 8 (Reuters) - Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit
reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform.

ISIN           DESCRIPTION             MATURITY   WTG AVG  WTG AVG NO OF  TRADED   LAST TRADED
                                        DATE      PRICE      YLD%  TRADES VALUE*  PRICE  YIELD
============   ============             ========  =======  ======= ====== ===== ===============
INE040A16BT4   HDFC BK                 15-Nov-17  99.8841   6.0504   1     50   99.8841  6.0504
INE090A168M3   ICICI BK                17-Nov-17  99.8523   5.9989   1      5   99.8523  5.9989
INE092T16BC1   IDFC BK                 29-Nov-17  99.6531   6.0504   1     50   99.6531  6.0504
INE551W16016   UJJIVAN SMALL FINANCE BK29-Nov-17  99.6522   6.3695   1      5   99.6522  6.3695
INE090A165K3   ICICI BK                 4-Dec-17  99.5709   6.0499   2    345   99.5709  6.0499
INE683A16JD8   THE SOUTH INDIAN BK      8-Dec-17  99.5011   6.1004   3    150   99.5011  6.1004
INE090A161N6   ICICI BK                11-Dec-17  99.4515   6.1002   1      5   99.4515  6.1002
INE976G16GF4   RBL BK                  18-Dec-17  99.3317   6.1393   1     45   99.3317  6.1393
INE040A16BV0   HDFC BK                 21-Dec-17  99.3030   6.0998   1     25   99.3030  6.0998
INE237A163B1   KOTAK MAH BK            27-Dec-17  99.2042   6.0999   1    135   99.2042  6.0999
INE040A16BP2   HDFC BK                 28-Dec-17  99.1877   6.1004   1     95   99.1877  6.1004
INE040A16BP2   HDFC BK                 28-Dec-17  99.1713   6.1001   2     25   99.1713  6.1001
INE090A163N2   ICICI BK                29-Dec-17  99.1578   6.2003   1     25   99.1578  6.2003
INE238A16Q09   AXIS BK                 19-Jan-18  98.7937   6.1899   1     30   98.7937  6.1899
INE503A16EL2   DCB BK                  24-Jan-18  98.6699   6.3900   1     50   98.6699  6.3900
INE976G16GK4   RBL BK                   2-Feb-18  98.5488   6.2499   4    200   98.5488  6.2499
INE238A16Q33   AXIS BK                  2-Feb-18  98.5648   6.1800   1    175   98.5648  6.1800
INE551W16057   UJJIVAN SMALL FINANCE BK 5-Feb-18  98.4191   6.5876   1     50   98.4191  6.5876
INE528G16J50   YES BK                  23-Feb-18  98.1994   6.2549   1     50   98.1994  6.2549
INE556F16135   SIDBI                   16-Mar-18  97.8485   6.2700   1     25   97.8485  6.2700
===============================================================================================
*: Crores
Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CD shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. Reporting procedure
remains the same.
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

