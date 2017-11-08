TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit deals on F-TRAC-Nov 8

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE040A16BT4 HDFC BK 15-Nov-17 99.8841 6.0504 1 50 99.8841 6.0504 INE090A168M3 ICICI BK 17-Nov-17 99.8523 5.9989 1 5 99.8523 5.9989 INE092T16BC1 IDFC BK 29-Nov-17 99.6531 6.0504 1 50 99.6531 6.0504 INE551W16016 UJJIVAN SMALL FINANCE BK29-Nov-17 99.6522 6.3695 1 5 99.6522 6.3695 INE090A165K3 ICICI BK 4-Dec-17 99.5709 6.0499 2 345 99.5709 6.0499 INE683A16JD8 THE SOUTH INDIAN BK 8-Dec-17 99.5011 6.1004 3 150 99.5011 6.1004 INE090A161N6 ICICI BK 11-Dec-17 99.4515 6.1002 1 5 99.4515 6.1002 INE976G16GF4 RBL BK 18-Dec-17 99.3317 6.1393 1 45 99.3317 6.1393 INE040A16BV0 HDFC BK 21-Dec-17 99.3030 6.0998 1 25 99.3030 6.0998 INE237A163B1 KOTAK MAH BK 27-Dec-17 99.2042 6.0999 1 135 99.2042 6.0999 INE040A16BP2 HDFC BK 28-Dec-17 99.1877 6.1004 1 95 99.1877 6.1004 INE040A16BP2 HDFC BK 28-Dec-17 99.1713 6.1001 2 25 99.1713 6.1001 INE090A163N2 ICICI BK 29-Dec-17 99.1578 6.2003 1 25 99.1578 6.2003 INE238A16Q09 AXIS BK 19-Jan-18 98.7937 6.1899 1 30 98.7937 6.1899 INE503A16EL2 DCB BK 24-Jan-18 98.6699 6.3900 1 50 98.6699 6.3900 INE976G16GK4 RBL BK 2-Feb-18 98.5488 6.2499 4 200 98.5488 6.2499 INE238A16Q33 AXIS BK 2-Feb-18 98.5648 6.1800 1 175 98.5648 6.1800 INE551W16057 UJJIVAN SMALL FINANCE BK 5-Feb-18 98.4191 6.5876 1 50 98.4191 6.5876 INE528G16J50 YES BK 23-Feb-18 98.1994 6.2549 1 50 98.1994 6.2549 INE556F16135 SIDBI 16-Mar-18 97.8485 6.2700 1 25 97.8485 6.2700 =============================================================================================== *: Crores Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CD shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. Reporting procedure remains the same. CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com