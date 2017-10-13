FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit deals on F-TRAC-Oct 13
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Toxic firecracker haze darkens Delhi after festival of lights
Pollution
Toxic firecracker haze darkens Delhi after festival of lights
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
October 13, 2017 / 1:14 PM / in 8 days

TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit deals on F-TRAC-Oct 13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

   Oct 13 (Reuters) - Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit
reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform.

ISIN           DESCRIPTION             MATURITY   WTG AVG  WTG AVG NO OF  TRADED   LAST TRADED
                                        DATE      PRICE      YLD%  TRADES VALUE*  PRICE  YIELD
============   ============             ========  =======  ======= ====== ===== ===============
INE092T16BL2   IDFC BK                 31-Oct-17  99.7041   6.0187   4    200   99.7050  5.9996
INE692A16EV2   UNION BK OF INDIA        2-Nov-17  99.6696   6.0498   1     50   99.6696  6.0498
INE238A16T48   AXIS BK                  9-Nov-17  99.5545   6.0495   5    250   99.5545  6.0495
INE238A16P42   AXIS BK                 10-Nov-17  99.5350   6.0899   1     25   99.5350  6.0899
INE040A16BT4   HDFC BK                 15-Nov-17  99.4524   6.0901   1     25   99.4524  6.0901
INE705A16PV8   VIJAYA BK               27-Nov-17  99.2814   6.2902   1      5   99.2814  6.2902
INE238A16T89   AXIS BK                  5-Dec-17  99.1220   6.1002   2    250   99.1220  6.1002
INE092T16736   IDFC BK                 29-Dec-17  98.7295   6.1000   1    100   98.7295  6.1000
===============================================================================================
*: Crores
Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CD shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. Reporting procedure
remains the same.
CD Focus Page                           :          
For Primary Market CD Deals             :          
FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals Page :            
FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals RICS :               
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.