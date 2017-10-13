TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit deals on F-TRAC-Oct 13

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE092T16BL2 IDFC BK 31-Oct-17 99.7041 6.0187 4 200 99.7050 5.9996 INE692A16EV2 UNION BK OF INDIA 2-Nov-17 99.6696 6.0498 1 50 99.6696 6.0498 INE238A16T48 AXIS BK 9-Nov-17 99.5545 6.0495 5 250 99.5545 6.0495 INE238A16P42 AXIS BK 10-Nov-17 99.5350 6.0899 1 25 99.5350 6.0899 INE040A16BT4 HDFC BK 15-Nov-17 99.4524 6.0901 1 25 99.4524 6.0901 INE705A16PV8 VIJAYA BK 27-Nov-17 99.2814 6.2902 1 5 99.2814 6.2902 INE238A16T89 AXIS BK 5-Dec-17 99.1220 6.1002 2 250 99.1220 6.1002 INE092T16736 IDFC BK 29-Dec-17 98.7295 6.1000 1 100 98.7295 6.1000 =============================================================================================== *: Crores Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CD shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. Reporting procedure remains the same. CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com