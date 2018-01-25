FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2018

TABLE-India Commercial Papers deals on F-TRAC-Jan 25

   Jan 25 (Reuters) - Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported
on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform.

ISIN           DESCRIPTION             MATURITY   WTG AVG  WTG AVG NO OF  TRADED   LAST TRADED
                                        DATE      PRICE      YLD%  TRADES VALUE*  PRICE  YIELD
============   ============             ========  =======  ======= ====== ===== ===============
INE860H14A80   ADITYA BIRLA FIN 67D    29-Jan-18  99.9125   7.9914   2    650   99.9125  7.9914
INE202B14KW8   DHFL 91D                29-Jan-18  99.9316   6.2458   4    175   99.9316  6.2458
INE115A14680   LIC HOUSING FIN 90D     29-Jan-18  99.9332   6.0996   1    150   99.9332  6.0996
INE688I14FE1   CAP FIRST 70D           29-Jan-18  99.9243   6.9129   1     35   99.9243  6.9129
INE657N14NS0   EDELWEISS COMMOD 60D    29-Jan-18  99.9126   7.9822   1     10   99.9126  7.9822
INE261F14CA8   NABARD 105D             30-Jan-18  99.9161   6.1298   2    125   99.9165  6.1006
INE261F14BZ7   NABARD  55D             31-Jan-18  99.8990   6.1504   1     50   99.8990  6.1504
INE233A14KB9   GODREJ INDUSTRIES 90D   31-Jan-18  99.8990   6.1504   1     25   99.8990  6.1504
INE191S14253   KHYATI REALTORS  90D     1-Feb-18  99.9396   7.3531   1    200   99.9396  7.3531
INE114A14FF2   SAIL  91D                1-Feb-18  99.8793   6.3012   1     50   99.8793  6.3012
INE157D14CX5   CLIX CAP SERV PRIVATE 91 8-Feb-18  99.7288   7.0898   1     32   99.7288  7.0898
INE523H14G26   JM FIN PRODUCTS 59D      9-Feb-18  99.7009   7.2999   1      5   99.7009  7.2999
INE138A14260   PENINSULA LAND 88D      12-Feb-18  99.4612  10.9849   1      2   99.4612 10.9849
INE477L14CD2   INDIA INFOLINE HSG  60D 20-Feb-18  99.5003   7.0502   1      5   99.5003  7.0502
INE110L14FV4   RELIANCE JIO INFO  60D  27-Feb-18  99.4807   6.5701   1      5   99.4807  6.5701
INE001A14RJ8   HDFC 156D               28-Feb-18  99.3954   6.5300   1     50   99.3954  6.5300
INE660A14QK1   SUNDARAM FIN 364D        1-Mar-18  99.3472   6.8525   1      5   99.3472  6.8525
INE114A14FK2   SAIL  60D               13-Mar-18  99.1656   6.5344   1    200   99.1656  6.5344
INE538L14938   AADHAR HOUSING FIN 85D  15-Mar-18  99.1481   6.4003   1      5   99.1481  6.4003
INE155A14MQ8   TATA MOTORS 315D        16-Mar-18  99.1304   6.4038   1    100   99.1304  6.4038
INE002A14748   RELIANCE INDUSTRIES 70D 22-Mar-18  99.0261   6.4102   3    200   99.0261  6.4102
INE019A14DG6   JSW STEEL 87D           23-Mar-18  98.9691   6.6701   2    150   98.9691  6.6701
INE220B14AB5   KALPATARU POWER  84D    27-Mar-18  98.8959   6.6803   1     25   98.8959  6.6803
===============================================================================================
*: Crores
Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CP shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. Reporting procedure
remains the same.
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.