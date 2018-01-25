TABLE-India Commercial Papers deals on F-TRAC-Jan 25

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE860H14A80 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 67D 29-Jan-18 99.9125 7.9914 2 650 99.9125 7.9914 INE202B14KW8 DHFL 91D 29-Jan-18 99.9316 6.2458 4 175 99.9316 6.2458 INE115A14680 LIC HOUSING FIN 90D 29-Jan-18 99.9332 6.0996 1 150 99.9332 6.0996 INE688I14FE1 CAP FIRST 70D 29-Jan-18 99.9243 6.9129 1 35 99.9243 6.9129 INE657N14NS0 EDELWEISS COMMOD 60D 29-Jan-18 99.9126 7.9822 1 10 99.9126 7.9822 INE261F14CA8 NABARD 105D 30-Jan-18 99.9161 6.1298 2 125 99.9165 6.1006 INE261F14BZ7 NABARD 55D 31-Jan-18 99.8990 6.1504 1 50 99.8990 6.1504 INE233A14KB9 GODREJ INDUSTRIES 90D 31-Jan-18 99.8990 6.1504 1 25 99.8990 6.1504 INE191S14253 KHYATI REALTORS 90D 1-Feb-18 99.9396 7.3531 1 200 99.9396 7.3531 INE114A14FF2 SAIL 91D 1-Feb-18 99.8793 6.3012 1 50 99.8793 6.3012 INE157D14CX5 CLIX CAP SERV PRIVATE 91 8-Feb-18 99.7288 7.0898 1 32 99.7288 7.0898 INE523H14G26 JM FIN PRODUCTS 59D 9-Feb-18 99.7009 7.2999 1 5 99.7009 7.2999 INE138A14260 PENINSULA LAND 88D 12-Feb-18 99.4612 10.9849 1 2 99.4612 10.9849 INE477L14CD2 INDIA INFOLINE HSG 60D 20-Feb-18 99.5003 7.0502 1 5 99.5003 7.0502 INE110L14FV4 RELIANCE JIO INFO 60D 27-Feb-18 99.4807 6.5701 1 5 99.4807 6.5701 INE001A14RJ8 HDFC 156D 28-Feb-18 99.3954 6.5300 1 50 99.3954 6.5300 INE660A14QK1 SUNDARAM FIN 364D 1-Mar-18 99.3472 6.8525 1 5 99.3472 6.8525 INE114A14FK2 SAIL 60D 13-Mar-18 99.1656 6.5344 1 200 99.1656 6.5344 INE538L14938 AADHAR HOUSING FIN 85D 15-Mar-18 99.1481 6.4003 1 5 99.1481 6.4003 INE155A14MQ8 TATA MOTORS 315D 16-Mar-18 99.1304 6.4038 1 100 99.1304 6.4038 INE002A14748 RELIANCE INDUSTRIES 70D 22-Mar-18 99.0261 6.4102 3 200 99.0261 6.4102 INE019A14DG6 JSW STEEL 87D 23-Mar-18 98.9691 6.6701 2 150 98.9691 6.6701 INE220B14AB5 KALPATARU POWER 84D 27-Mar-18 98.8959 6.6803 1 25 98.8959 6.6803 =============================================================================================== *: Crores Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CP shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. Reporting procedure remains the same. CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com