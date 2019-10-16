India's fuel demand fell 0.1% in September

A worker checks a 500 Indian rupee note as a man fills diesel in containers at a fuel station in Kolkata, August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s fuel demand fell 0.1 percent in September compared with the same month last year.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 16.01 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 6.3 percent higher from a year earlier at 2.37 million tonnes.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 6.0 percent to 2.18 million tonnes, while naphtha sales fell 26.0 percent to 0.84 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 7.3 percent lower, while fuel oil use edged lower 3.8 percent in September.