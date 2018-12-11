India's fuel demand fell 1.8 percent year on year in November

A worker holds a nozzle to pump petrol into a vehicle at a fuel station in Mumbai, May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

NEW DELHI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - India’s fuel demand fell 1.8 percent in November compared with the same month last year.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 17.27 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 8.7 percent higher from a year earlier at 2.32 million tonnes.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales decreased 7.8 percent to 1.84 million tonnes, while naphtha sales surged 10.4 percent to 1.21 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 15.4 percent lower, while fuel oil use edged lower 7.2 percent in November.