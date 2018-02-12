NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s fuel demand rose 10.3 percent in January compared with the same month last year.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 16.92 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 15.6 percent higher from a year earlier at 2.09 million tonnes.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 4.6 percent to 2.08 million tonnes, while naphtha sales surged 2.0 percent to 1.01 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 9.8 percent up, while fuel oil use edged up 4.8 percent in January.