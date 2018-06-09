NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s fuel demand rose 3.4 percent in May compared with the same month last year.

A worker holds a nozzle to pump petrol into a vehicle at a fuel station in Mumbai, May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 18.72 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 2.0 percent higher from a year earlier at 2.46 million tonnes.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 14.4 percent to 2.05 million tonnes, while naphtha sales surged 3.6 percent to 1.04 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 3.2 percent up, while fuel oil use edged lower 13.5 percent in May.

A man pours petrol into an underground tank at a fuel station in Mumbai, May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files