(Reuters) - India’s fuel demand rose 4.5 percent in April compared with a year earlier.

An employee stands next to a fuel pump at a fuel station in New Delhi, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 17.67 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell of the oil ministry showed.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 9.3 percent higher from a year earlier at 2.28 million tonnes.

Sales of cooking gas, or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), increased about 13 percent to 1.87 million tonnes, while naphtha sales rose 6.2 percent to 1.06 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, climbed 16.4 percent, while fuel oil use declined 8.6 percent in April.