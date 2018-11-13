India's fuel demand rose 4 percent in October

Goose stand inside a Bharat Petroleum oil pump station which displays the price of unleaded petrol and Diesel in New Delhi, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

(Reuters) - India’s fuel demand rose 4.0 percent in October compared with the same month last year.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 17.99 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 4.6 percent higher from a year earlier at 2.33 million tonnes.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 4.8 percent to 2.07 million tonnes, while naphtha sales surged 4.6 percent to 1.23 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 42.9 percent up, while fuel oil use edged lower 0.5 percent in October.