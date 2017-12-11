FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's fuel demand rose 6.2 percent in November
#Economic News
December 11, 2017 / 7:29 AM / Updated an hour ago

India's fuel demand rose 6.2 percent in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REUTERS - India’s fuel demand rose 6.2 percent in November compared with the same month last year.

People queue as they wait for their turn to fill fuel at a petrol pump in Lucknow, India, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 17.41 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 4.8 percent higher from a year earlier at 2.12 million tonnes.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 6.7 percent to 2.00 million tonnes, while naphtha sales fell 6.1 percent to 1.01 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 16.4 percent up, while fuel oil use edged unchanged in November.

Reporting by NEW DELHI newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
