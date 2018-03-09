FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 9, 2018 / 11:27 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

India's fuel demand rose 7.7 percent in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI - India’s fuel demand rose 7.7 percent in February compared with the same month last year.

FILE PHOTO: A man climbs an an oil tanker parked outside a fuel depot in Mumbai, India, October 6, 2017. REUTERS/ Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 16.73 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 9.4 percent higher from a year earlier at 2.08 million tonnes.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 7.9 percent to 1.95 million tonnes, while naphtha sales fell 10.7 percent to 0.96 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 10.7 percent up, while fuel oil use edged up 0.2 percent in February.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
