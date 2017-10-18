NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s fuel demand rose 9.9 percent in September compared with the same month last year.

A vehicle waits to be filled up with diesel at a petrol station in New Delhi, India, January 5, 2016.. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 16.26 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 17.9 percent higher from a year earlier at 2.14 million tonnes.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 4.1 percent to 1.95 million tonnes, while naphtha sales surged 4.9 percent to 1.16 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 7.5 percent up, while fuel oil use edged lower 14.0 percent in September.