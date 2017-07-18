FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
17 days ago
TABLE-India's June oil imports down 1.4 pct yr/yr - govt
July 18, 2017 / 9:46 AM / 17 days ago

TABLE-India's June oil imports down 1.4 pct yr/yr - govt

3 Min Read

    July 18 (Reuters) - India's oil imports dropped in June to 17.38 million tonnes, down 1.4
percent from a year ago, while exports of oil products decreased by nearly 5 percent, government
data showed on Tuesday.
    Imports of oil products fell about 6 percent, the data showed.
    NOTE: The data for imports and exports is preliminary because private refiners share numbers
at their discretion. 
    
    All figures are in million tonnes:
            2017   2017   2017   2017   2016    2016   2016   2016
 CRUDE OIL  JUNE   MAY    APRIL  MARCH  JUNE    MAY    APRIL  MARCH
 IMPORTS    17.38  17.90  18.13  18.21  17.63   17.53  17.96  18.55
 
 REFINED PRODUCT IMPORTS:
            2017       2017   2017   2017    2016    2016   2016   2016
 PRODUCTS   JUNE       MAY    APRIL  MARCH   JUNE    MAY    APRIL  MARCH
 LPG        0.60       0.75   0.91   1.23    0.80    0.85   0.80   0.75
 Petrol     0.04       0      0      0       0.04    0.16   0.07   0.02
 Naphtha    0.20       0.22   0.07   0.29    0.24    0.22   0.24   0.25
 Kerosene   0          0      0      0       0       0      0      0
 Diesel     0.46       0.44   0.01   0.03    0.01    0.22   0.50   0.06
 Fuel Oil   0.08       0.09   0.09   0.10    0.09    0.07   0.08   0.11
 All        2.97       3.15   2.63   3.20    3.17    3.10   3.08   2.71
 EXPORTS:
            2017       2017   2017   2017    2016    2016   2016   2016
                                                                   
 PRODUCTS   JUNE       MAY    APRIL  MARCH   JUNE    MAY    APRIL  MARCH
 Petrol     1.18       1.39   1.10   1.62    1.49    1.56   1.37   1.52
 Naphtha    0.71       0.70   0.75   0.95    0.60    0.59   0.49   0.65
 Diesel     2.26       1.96   2.24   2.63    2.25    1.44   2.06   2.07
 Fuel Oil   0.08       0.13   0.11   0.19    0.18    0.12   0.09   0.13
 Jet Fuel   0.50       0.48   0.56   0.74    0.64    0.60   0.67   0.72
 All        5.12       5.00   5.17   6.62    5.37    4.60   4.88   5.37
                                                                   
 
NOTES:
- Tables include estimated imports and exports by private refiner Reliance Industries.
- Total may not tally because all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded
either up or down. The numbers for previous months have been revised.

 (Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru)

