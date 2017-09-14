FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India's August oil imports down 3.7 pct yr/yr- govt
September 14, 2017

TABLE-India's August oil imports down 3.7 pct yr/yr- govt

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Sept 14 (Reuters) - India's oil imports in August fell 3.7 percent to 18.12 million tonnes
from a year ago, while exports of oil products fell 3.3 percent, government data showed on
Thursday.
    Imports of oil products declined by nearly 20 percent, the data showed.
    NOTE: The data for imports and exports is preliminary because private refiners share numbers
at their discretion. 
    
    All figures are in million tonnes:
            2017     2017   2017   2017   2016    2016    2016   2016
 CRUDE OIL  AUGUST   JULY   JUNE   MAY    AUGUST  JULY    JUNE   MAY
 IMPORTS    18.12    17.32  17.67  17.90  18.81   17.21   17.63  17.53
 
 REFINED PRODUCT IMPORTS:
    
                  2017   2017   2017   2017    2016   2016   2016   2016
 PRODUCTS     AUGUST    JULY   JUNE   MAY    AUGUST  JULY   JUNE   MAY
 LPG              1.10   0.93   0.62   0.75    0.74   0.80   0.80   0.85
 Petrol              0   0.14   0.04      0    0.09      0   0.04   0.16
 Naphtha          0.17   0.16   0.07   0.10    0.25   0.27   0.24   0.22
 Kerosene            0      0      0      0       0      0      0      0
 Diesel              0   0.32   0.46   0.44       0      0      0   0.22
 Fuel Oil         0.07   0.08   0.05   0.12    0.03   0.08   0.09   0.07
 All              2.84   3.17   2.82   3.07    3.53   2.95   3.17   3.10
 
    
EXPORTS:
    
                            2017   2017   2017   2017     2016   2016   2016   2016
        PRODUCTS          AUGUST  JULY   JUNE    MAY   AUGUST   JULY   JUNE    MAY
                  Petrol    1.06   1.26   1.21   1.39     1.16   1.37   1.49   1.56
                 Naphtha    0.63   0.92   0.77   0.70     0.93   0.67   0.60   0.59
                  Diesel    2.79   2.15   2.04   1.96     2.85   2.37   2.25   1.44
                Fuel Oil    0.36   0.38   0.08   0.13     0.31   0.20   0.18   0.12
                Jet Fuel    0.57   0.54   0.57   0.48     0.67   0.50   0.64   0.60
                     All    5.91   5.54   4.98   5.00     6.11   5.37   5.37   4.60
   
NOTES:
- Tables include estimated imports and exports by private refiner Reliance Industries.
- Total may not tally because all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded
either up or down. The numbers for previous months have been revised.

 (Reporting by Arpan Varghese and Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

