TABLE-India's August oil imports down 3.7 pct yr/yr- govt

Sept 14 (Reuters) - India's oil imports in August fell 3.7 percent to 18.12 million tonnes from a year ago, while exports of oil products fell 3.3 percent, government data showed on Thursday. Imports of oil products declined by nearly 20 percent, the data showed. NOTE: The data for imports and exports is preliminary because private refiners share numbers at their discretion. All figures are in million tonnes: 2017 2017 2017 2017 2016 2016 2016 2016 CRUDE OIL AUGUST JULY JUNE MAY AUGUST JULY JUNE MAY IMPORTS 18.12 17.32 17.67 17.90 18.81 17.21 17.63 17.53 REFINED PRODUCT IMPORTS: 2017 2017 2017 2017 2016 2016 2016 2016 PRODUCTS AUGUST JULY JUNE MAY AUGUST JULY JUNE MAY LPG 1.10 0.93 0.62 0.75 0.74 0.80 0.80 0.85 Petrol 0 0.14 0.04 0 0.09 0 0.04 0.16 Naphtha 0.17 0.16 0.07 0.10 0.25 0.27 0.24 0.22 Kerosene 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Diesel 0 0.32 0.46 0.44 0 0 0 0.22 Fuel Oil 0.07 0.08 0.05 0.12 0.03 0.08 0.09 0.07 All 2.84 3.17 2.82 3.07 3.53 2.95 3.17 3.10 EXPORTS: 2017 2017 2017 2017 2016 2016 2016 2016 PRODUCTS AUGUST JULY JUNE MAY AUGUST JULY JUNE MAY Petrol 1.06 1.26 1.21 1.39 1.16 1.37 1.49 1.56 Naphtha 0.63 0.92 0.77 0.70 0.93 0.67 0.60 0.59 Diesel 2.79 2.15 2.04 1.96 2.85 2.37 2.25 1.44 Fuel Oil 0.36 0.38 0.08 0.13 0.31 0.20 0.18 0.12 Jet Fuel 0.57 0.54 0.57 0.48 0.67 0.50 0.64 0.60 All 5.91 5.54 4.98 5.00 6.11 5.37 5.37 4.60 NOTES: - Tables include estimated imports and exports by private refiner Reliance Industries. - Total may not tally because all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded either up or down. The numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Arpan Varghese and Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)