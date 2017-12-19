FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India's November oil imports rise 1.5 pct y/y - govt
#Asia
December 19, 2017 / 6:18 AM / a day ago

TABLE-India's November oil imports rise 1.5 pct y/y - govt

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Dec 19 (Reuters) - India's oil imports in November rose 1.5 percent to 19.05 million tonnes
from a year earlier, while exports of oil products increased 3.2 percent, government data
showed on Tuesday.
    Imports of oil products increased by 8 percent, the data showed.
    NOTE: The data for imports and exports is preliminary because private refiners share
numbers at their discretion. 
    
    All figures are in million tonnes:
                2017      2017      2017       2017      2016      2016      2016      2016
  CRUDE OIL   NOVEMBER  OCTOBER   SEPTEMBER   AUGUST   NOVEMBER  OCTOBER   SEPTEMBER  AUGUST
   IMPORTS     19.05     18.90      17.64     18.11     18.76     18.15      17.76     18.81
 
REFINED PRODUCT IMPORTS:    
                2017      2017      2017       2017      2016      2016      2016      2016
  PRODUCTS    NOVEMBER  OCTOBER   SEPTEMBER   AUGUST   NOVEMBER  OCTOBER   SEPTEMBER  AUGUST
     LPG        1.25      1.21      0.87       1.10      1.02      1.01      0.80      0.75
   Petrol        0         0          0         0        0.03       0        0.08      0.09
   Naphtha      0.16      0.22      0.22       0.17      0.25      0.22      0.24      0.25
  Kerosene       0         0          0         0         0         0          0         0
   Diesel       0.01      0.01        0        0.01       0        0.01        0         0
  Fuel Oil      0.12      0.13      0.06       0.04      0.07      0.08      0.14      0.03
     All        2.98      3.10      2.48       3.31      2.76      2.99      2.98      3.57
    
EXPORTS:    
                2017      2017      2017       2017       2016      2016      2016       2016
  PRODUCTS    NOVEMBER  OCTOBER   SEPTEMBER   AUGUST    NOVEMBER  OCTOBER   SEPTEMBER   AUGUST
   Petrol       1.14      1.00      1.15       1.06       1.10      1.26      1.24       1.16
   Naphtha      0.75      0.85      0.64       0.63       0.69      0.75      0.93       0.93
   Diesel       2.52      2.95      3.04       2.79       2.42      2.71      2.81       2.85
  Fuel Oil      0.20      0.27      0.42       0.32       0.33      0.33      0.23       0.31
  Jet Fuel      0.56      0.65      0.58       0.57       0.56      0.62      0.54       0.67
     All        5.50      5.99      6.26       5.87       5.33      6.16      6.04       6.11
   
NOTES:
- Tables include estimated imports and exports by private refiner Reliance
Industries.
- Total may not tally because all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded
either up or down. The numbers for previous months have been revised.

 (Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
