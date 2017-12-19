TABLE-India's November oil imports rise 1.5 pct y/y - govt

Dec 19 (Reuters) - India's oil imports in November rose 1.5 percent to 19.05 million tonnes from a year earlier, while exports of oil products increased 3.2 percent, government data showed on Tuesday. Imports of oil products increased by 8 percent, the data showed. NOTE: The data for imports and exports is preliminary because private refiners share numbers at their discretion. All figures are in million tonnes: 2017 2017 2017 2017 2016 2016 2016 2016 CRUDE OIL NOVEMBER OCTOBER SEPTEMBER AUGUST NOVEMBER OCTOBER SEPTEMBER AUGUST IMPORTS 19.05 18.90 17.64 18.11 18.76 18.15 17.76 18.81 REFINED PRODUCT IMPORTS: 2017 2017 2017 2017 2016 2016 2016 2016 PRODUCTS NOVEMBER OCTOBER SEPTEMBER AUGUST NOVEMBER OCTOBER SEPTEMBER AUGUST LPG 1.25 1.21 0.87 1.10 1.02 1.01 0.80 0.75 Petrol 0 0 0 0 0.03 0 0.08 0.09 Naphtha 0.16 0.22 0.22 0.17 0.25 0.22 0.24 0.25 Kerosene 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Diesel 0.01 0.01 0 0.01 0 0.01 0 0 Fuel Oil 0.12 0.13 0.06 0.04 0.07 0.08 0.14 0.03 All 2.98 3.10 2.48 3.31 2.76 2.99 2.98 3.57 EXPORTS: 2017 2017 2017 2017 2016 2016 2016 2016 PRODUCTS NOVEMBER OCTOBER SEPTEMBER AUGUST NOVEMBER OCTOBER SEPTEMBER AUGUST Petrol 1.14 1.00 1.15 1.06 1.10 1.26 1.24 1.16 Naphtha 0.75 0.85 0.64 0.63 0.69 0.75 0.93 0.93 Diesel 2.52 2.95 3.04 2.79 2.42 2.71 2.81 2.85 Fuel Oil 0.20 0.27 0.42 0.32 0.33 0.33 0.23 0.31 Jet Fuel 0.56 0.65 0.58 0.57 0.56 0.62 0.54 0.67 All 5.50 5.99 6.26 5.87 5.33 6.16 6.04 6.11 NOTES: - Tables include estimated imports and exports by private refiner Reliance Industries. - Total may not tally because all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded either up or down. The numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)