TABLE-India's Oct oil imports up 4.9 pct y/y- govt

Nov 22 (Reuters) - India's oil imports in October rose 4.9 percent to 19.04 million tonnes from a year ago, while exports of oil products fell by about 2.8 percent, government data showed on Wednesday. Imports of oil products increased by 4 percent, the data showed. NOTE: The data for imports and exports is preliminary because private refiners share numbers at their discretion. All figures are in million tonnes: 2017 2017 2017 2017 2016 2016 2016 2016 CRUDE OIL OCTOBER SEPTEMBER AUGUST JULY OCTOBER SEPTEMBER AUGUST JULY IMPORTS 19.04 17.64 18.11 17.32 18.15 17.76 18.81 17.21 REFINED PRODUCT IMPORTS: 2017 2017 2017 2017 2016 2016 2016 2016 PRODUCTS OCTOBER SEPTEMBER AUGUST JULY OCTOBER SEPTEMBER AUGUST JULY LPG 1.20 0.88 1.10 0.93 1.01 0.80 0.75 0.81 Petrol 0 0 0 0.14 0 0.08 0.09 0 Naphtha 0.22 0.17 0.17 0.17 0.22 0.24 0.25 0.27 Kerosene 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Diesel 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.31 0.01 0 0 0 Fuel Oil 0.14 0.10 0.04 0.07 0.08 0.14 0.03 0.08 All 3.11 2.60 3.31 3.38 2.99 2.98 3.57 2.98 EXPORTS: 2017 2017 2017 2017 2016 2016 2016 2016 PRODUCTS OCTOBER SEPTEMBER AUGUST JULY OCTOBER SEPTEMBER AUGUST JULY Petrol 1.03 1.15 1.06 1.26 1.26 1.24 1.16 1.37 Naphtha 0.85 0.64 0.63 0.92 0.75 0.93 0.93 0.67 Diesel 2.91 3.04 2.79 2.15 2.71 2.81 2.85 2.37 Fuel Oil 0.27 0.42 0.32 0.38 0.33 0.23 0.31 0.20 Jet Fuel 0.65 0.58 0.57 0.54 0.62 0.54 0.67 0.50 All 5.99 6.26 5.87 5.54 6.16 6.04 6.11 5.37 NOTES: - Tables include estimated imports and exports by private refiner Reliance Industries. - Total may not tally because all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded either up or down. The numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru)