TABLE-India's Oct oil imports up 4.9 pct y/y- govt
November 22, 2017 / 7:44 AM / a day ago

TABLE-India's Oct oil imports up 4.9 pct y/y- govt

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Nov 22 (Reuters) - India's oil imports in October rose 4.9 percent to 19.04 million tonnes
from a year ago, while exports of oil products fell by about 2.8 percent, government data
showed on Wednesday.
    Imports of oil products increased by 4 percent, the data showed.
    NOTE: The data for imports and exports is preliminary because private refiners share
numbers at their discretion. 
    
    All figures are in million tonnes:
              2017        2017       2017     2017    2016        2016      2016     2016
  CRUDE OIL   OCTOBER   SEPTEMBER   AUGUST    JULY    OCTOBER   SEPTEMBER  AUGUST    JULY
   IMPORTS    19.04       17.64     18.11     17.32   18.15       17.76     18.81   17.21
 
 REFINED PRODUCT IMPORTS:    
              2017        2017       2017      2017    2016        2016       2016     2016
  PRODUCTS    OCTOBER   SEPTEMBER   AUGUST     JULY    OCTOBER   SEPTEMBER   AUGUST    JULY
     LPG      1.20        0.88       1.10      0.93    1.01        0.80       0.75     0.81
   Petrol     0             0         0        0.14    0           0.08       0.09       0
   Naphtha    0.22        0.17       0.17      0.17    0.22        0.24       0.25     0.27
  Kerosene    0             0         0         0      0             0         0         0
   Diesel     0.01        0.01       0.01      0.31    0.01          0         0         0
  Fuel Oil    0.14        0.10       0.04      0.07    0.08        0.14       0.03     0.08
     All      3.11        2.60       3.31      3.38    2.99        2.98       3.57     2.98
 
    
EXPORTS:    
              2017        2017       2017       2017    2016        2016       2016      2016
  PRODUCTS    OCTOBER   SEPTEMBER   AUGUST      JULY    OCTOBER   SEPTEMBER   AUGUST     JULY
   Petrol     1.03        1.15       1.06       1.26    1.26        1.24       1.16      1.37
   Naphtha    0.85        0.64       0.63       0.92    0.75        0.93       0.93      0.67
   Diesel     2.91        3.04       2.79       2.15    2.71        2.81       2.85      2.37
  Fuel Oil    0.27        0.42       0.32       0.38    0.33        0.23       0.31      0.20
  Jet Fuel    0.65        0.58       0.57       0.54    0.62        0.54       0.67      0.50
     All      5.99        6.26       5.87       5.54    6.16        6.04       6.11      5.37
   
NOTES:
- Tables include estimated imports and exports by private refiner Reliance
Industries.
- Total may not tally because all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded
either up or down. The numbers for previous months have been revised.

 (Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru)

