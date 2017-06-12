FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
TABLE-India's fuel demand rises over 5 pct y/y in May
#Asia
June 12, 2017 / 10:04 AM / 2 months ago

TABLE-India's fuel demand rises over 5 pct y/y in May

2 Min Read

    June 12 (Reuters) - India's fuel demand rose over 5 percent in
May compared with the same month last year.
    Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 17.79
million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell
(PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.
    Sales of gasoline, or petrol, rose over 15 percent from a year
earlier at 2.40 million tonnes.
    Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased to
1.78 million tonnes, while naphtha sales fell to 1.07 million
tonnes.
    Sales of bitumen and fuel oil also edged lower in May.
    
    DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes):   
    
                        2017                        2016
 PRODUCTS    MAY    APR    MAR    FEB    MAY    APR    MAR    FEB
 Diesel       7.51   6.95   6.81   6.16   6.96   6.77   6.78   6.41
 Petrol       2.40   2.08   2.11   1.90   2.08   2.00   2.05   1.84
 LPG          1.78   1.65   1.89   1.81   1.60   1.59   1.85   1.75
 Naphtha      1.07   1.14   1.15   1.07   1.08   1.11   1.17   1.07
 Jet Fuel     0.63   0.61   0.64   0.58   0.57   0.56   0.58   0.52
 Kerosene     0.35   0.33   0.41   0.37   0.53   0.52   0.57   0.56
 Fuel Oil     0.60   0.59   0.57   0.54   0.61   0.66   0.74   0.60
 Bitumen      0.64   0.57   0.69   0.55   0.68   0.68   0.79   0.64
 TOTAL       17.79  16.75  17.36  15.84  16.87  16.26  17.47  16.34
 
    * The total figures may not tally because not all items are
included in the table and numbers are rounded. The numbers for
previous months have been revised.

 (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

