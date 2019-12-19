India cuts 2019/20 fuel demand estimates, growth seen at six-year low

File Photo: A nozzle pumps petrol into a vehicle at a fuel station in Mumbai, India, May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

(Reuters) - India’s fuel demand is expected to rise 1.3% in 2019-20, its slowest pace in six years, with the petroleum ministry on Thursday revising down its initial projections amid a broader economic slowdown.

Fuel consumption - a proxy for oil demand - in India is seen at 216 million tonnes in the fiscal year to March 2020, about 3.3 million tonnes lower than initial estimates, the data posted on the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell showed.

India, the world’s third biggest oil importer, consumed about 213.2 million tonnes of refined fuel in 2018-19.

The Indian economy grew at the slowest pace in six years during the July-September quarter.

A sharp reduction in diesel consumption - about two-fifths of overall refined fuel demand, and directly linked to industrial activity - has dragged down the country’s overall refined fuel demand in this fiscal year.

Local sales of diesel are expected to grow 0.9%, the lowest rate in five years, to 84.3 million tonnes, the data showed.

India’s diesel demand is also slowing as the country’s car fleet shifts predominantly to gasoline, trucks get more efficient and solar pumps displace diesel-fed units across the countryside.

The country’s overall industrial output has fallen for three straight months for the first time since the global recession that began in 2008, with electricity demand falling for four consecutive months.

Diesel demand is expected to remain subdued until the second half of 2020, when analysts expect various policy measures aimed at stimulating industrial activity to kick in and soak up excess fuel.