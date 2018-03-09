TABLE-India's Feb fuel demand rises 7.7 pct y/y

March 9 (Reuters) - India's fuel demand rose 7.7 percent in February compared with the same month last year. Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 16.73 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed. Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were about 9.4 percent higher than a year earlier at 2.08 million tonnes. Cooking gas, or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), sales increased by 7.9 percent to 1.95 million tonnes, while naphtha sales fell over 10 percent to 0.96 million tonnes. Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were up about 10.7 percent, while fuel oil use edged up 0.2 percent in February. DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes): 2018 2018 2017 2017 2017 2017 2016 2016 PRODUCTS FEB JAN DEC NOV FEB JAN DEC NOV Diesel 6.53 6.64 7.12 7.27 6.16 5.80 6.57 6.75 Petrol 2.08 2.09 2.17 2.13 1.90 1.80 1.97 2.03 LPG 1.95 2.08 2.05 2.00 1.80 1.99 1.94 1.87 Naphtha 0.96 1.07 1.08 1.03 1.07 0.99 1.04 1.08 Jet fuel 0.63 0.69 0.66 0.65 0.58 0.63 0.64 0.59 Kerosene 0.31 0.32 0.33 0.31 0.37 0.37 0.40 0.39 Fuel Oil 0.53 0.57 0.55 0.59 0.53 0.54 0.61 0.57 Bitumen 0.63 0.56 0.63 0.61 0.57 0.51 0.57 0.53 TOTAL 16.73 16.99 17.69 17.42 15.54 15.33 16.18 16.39 * The total figures may not tally because not all items are included in the table and numbers are rounded off. The numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)