March 9, 2018 / 12:12 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

TABLE-India's Feb fuel demand rises 7.7 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    March 9 (Reuters) - India's fuel demand rose 7.7 percent in February compared with the same
month last year.
    Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 16.73 million tonnes, data from the
Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.
    Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were about 9.4 percent higher than a year earlier at 2.08
million tonnes.
    Cooking gas, or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), sales increased by 7.9 percent to 1.95
million tonnes, while naphtha sales fell over 10 percent to 0.96 million tonnes.
    Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were up about 10.7 percent, while fuel oil use
edged up 0.2 percent in February.
    
   
    DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes):  
    
    
                   2018      2018      2017      2017      2017     2017     2016     2016
 PRODUCTS           FEB       JAN       DEC       NOV       FEB      JAN      DEC      NOV
 Diesel            6.53      6.64      7.12      7.27      6.16     5.80     6.57     6.75
 Petrol            2.08      2.09      2.17      2.13      1.90     1.80     1.97     2.03
 LPG               1.95      2.08      2.05      2.00      1.80     1.99     1.94     1.87
 Naphtha           0.96      1.07      1.08      1.03      1.07     0.99     1.04     1.08
 Jet fuel          0.63      0.69      0.66      0.65      0.58     0.63     0.64     0.59
 Kerosene          0.31      0.32      0.33      0.31      0.37     0.37     0.40     0.39
 Fuel Oil          0.53      0.57      0.55      0.59      0.53     0.54     0.61     0.57
 Bitumen           0.63      0.56      0.63      0.61      0.57     0.51     0.57     0.53
 TOTAL            16.73     16.99     17.69     17.42     15.54    15.33    16.18    16.39
 
* The total figures may not tally because not all items are included in the table and numbers
are rounded off. The numbers for previous months have been revised.

 (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
