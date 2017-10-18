FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India's fuel demand rises 10 pct y/y in September
October 18, 2017 / 10:54 AM / 4 days ago

TABLE-India's fuel demand rises 10 pct y/y in September

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 18 (Reuters) - India's fuel demand rose about 10 percent in September,
compared with the same period last year.
    Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 16.26 million tonnes,
data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry
showed.
    Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were over 17 percent higher from a year
earlier at 2.14 million tonnes.
    Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased about 4 percent
to 1.95 million tonnes, while naphtha sales rose to about 1.2 million tonnes.
    Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 7.4 percent up, while fuel oil
sales fell to 0.57 million tonnes in September.
    
    DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes):       
                         2017                               2016
 PRODUCTS  SEPTEMBER  AUGUST   JULY   JUNE   SEPTEMBER   AUGUST    JULY    JUNE
 Diesel      6.08      5.91    6.30   6.80     5.21       6.13     5.81    6.39
 Petrol      2.14      2.19    2.14   2.07     1.82       2.21     1.92    1.85
 LPG         1.95      2.06    1.93   1.89     1.87       1.85     1.72    1.61
 Naphtha     1.16      1.09    0.72   0.97     1.08       1.15     1.20    1.13
 Jet Fuel    0.62      0.62    0.60   0.60     0.57       0.56     0.56    0.55
 Kerosene    0.33      0.29    0.32   0.36     0.50       0.50     0.50    0.53
 Fuel Oil    0.57      0.54    0.53   0.52     0.63       0.58     0.60    0.63
 Bitumen     0.29      0.23    0.21   0.45     0.27       0.21     0.23    0.51
 TOTAL       16.26    15.89   15.70   16.33    14.78     16.81    15.66   16.55
    * The total figures may not tally because not all items are included in the
table and numbers are rounded. The numbers for previous months have been
revised.

 (Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru)

