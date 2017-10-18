TABLE-India's fuel demand rises 10 pct y/y in September

Oct 18 (Reuters) - India's fuel demand rose about 10 percent in September, compared with the same period last year. Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 16.26 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed. Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were over 17 percent higher from a year earlier at 2.14 million tonnes. Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased about 4 percent to 1.95 million tonnes, while naphtha sales rose to about 1.2 million tonnes. Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 7.4 percent up, while fuel oil sales fell to 0.57 million tonnes in September. DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes): 2017 2016 PRODUCTS SEPTEMBER AUGUST JULY JUNE SEPTEMBER AUGUST JULY JUNE Diesel 6.08 5.91 6.30 6.80 5.21 6.13 5.81 6.39 Petrol 2.14 2.19 2.14 2.07 1.82 2.21 1.92 1.85 LPG 1.95 2.06 1.93 1.89 1.87 1.85 1.72 1.61 Naphtha 1.16 1.09 0.72 0.97 1.08 1.15 1.20 1.13 Jet Fuel 0.62 0.62 0.60 0.60 0.57 0.56 0.56 0.55 Kerosene 0.33 0.29 0.32 0.36 0.50 0.50 0.50 0.53 Fuel Oil 0.57 0.54 0.53 0.52 0.63 0.58 0.60 0.63 Bitumen 0.29 0.23 0.21 0.45 0.27 0.21 0.23 0.51 TOTAL 16.26 15.89 15.70 16.33 14.78 16.81 15.66 16.55 * The total figures may not tally because not all items are included in the table and numbers are rounded. The numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru)