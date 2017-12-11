TABLE-India's fuel demand rose 6.2 pct y/y in November

Dec 11 (Reuters) - India's fuel demand rose 6.2 percent in November compared with the same month last year. Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 17.41 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed. Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 4.8 percent higher from a year earlier at 2.12 million tonnes. Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 6.7 percent to 2 million tonnes, while naphtha sales fell 6.1 percent to 1.01 million tonnes. Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 16.4 percent up, while fuel oil use remained unchanged in November. DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes): 2017 2016 PRODUCTS NOVEMBER OCTOBER SEPTEMBER AUGUST NOVEMBER OCTOBER SEPTEMBER AUGUST Diesel 7.26 6.55 6.07 5.92 6.75 6.68 5.21 6.13 Petrol 2.12 2.22 2.14 2.19 2.03 2.11 1.82 2.21 LPG 2.00 1.98 1.93 2.05 1.87 1.86 1.87 1.85 Naphtha 1.01 1.14 1.18 1.08 1.08 1.16 1.08 1.15 Jet Fuel 0.64 0.63 0.62 0.61 0.59 0.57 0.57 0.56 Kerosene 0.31 0.31 0.33 0.29 0.39 0.38 0.50 0.50 Fuel Oil 0.57 0.57 0.55 0.52 0.57 0.61 0.63 0.58 Bitumen 0.62 0.41 0.28 0.21 0.53 0.46 0.27 0.21 TOTAL 17.41 16.99 16.29 16.47 16.39 16.60 14.78 16.81 * The total figures may not tally because not all items are included in the table and numbers are rounded. The numbers for previous months have been revised (Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)