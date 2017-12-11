FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India's fuel demand rose 6.2 pct y/y in November
December 11, 2017 / 8:05 AM / a day ago

TABLE-India's fuel demand rose 6.2 pct y/y in November

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 11 (Reuters) - India's fuel demand rose 6.2 percent in November compared with the
same month last year.
    Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 17.41 million tonnes, data from the
Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.
    Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 4.8 percent higher from a year earlier at 2.12 million
tonnes.
    Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 6.7 percent to 2 million
tonnes, while naphtha sales fell 6.1 percent to 1.01 million tonnes.
    Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 16.4 percent up, while fuel oil use
remained unchanged in November.
    
    DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes):       
                             2017                                      2016
 PRODUCTS   NOVEMBER  OCTOBER   SEPTEMBER   AUGUST   NOVEMBER   OCTOBER   SEPTEMBER   AUGUST
 Diesel       7.26      6.55      6.07       5.92      6.75       6.68      5.21       6.13
 Petrol       2.12      2.22      2.14       2.19      2.03       2.11      1.82       2.21
 LPG          2.00      1.98      1.93       2.05      1.87       1.86      1.87       1.85
 Naphtha      1.01      1.14      1.18       1.08      1.08       1.16      1.08       1.15
 Jet Fuel     0.64      0.63      0.62       0.61      0.59       0.57      0.57       0.56
 Kerosene     0.31      0.31      0.33       0.29      0.39       0.38      0.50       0.50
 Fuel Oil     0.57      0.57      0.55       0.52      0.57       0.61      0.63       0.58
 Bitumen      0.62      0.41      0.28       0.21      0.53       0.46      0.27       0.21
 TOTAL       17.41     16.99      16.29     16.47      16.39     16.60      14.78     16.81
 
    * The total figures may not tally because not all items are included in the table and
numbers are rounded. The numbers for previous months have been revised

 (Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
