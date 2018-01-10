FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India's fuel demand up 7.5 pct y/y in December
Live
January 10, 2018 / 8:54 AM / Updated a day ago

TABLE-India's fuel demand up 7.5 pct y/y in December

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Jan 10 (Reuters) - India's fuel demand rose 7.5 percent in December 2017 compared with a
year ago, registering its highest rate of increase since September last year.
    Consumption of fuel totalled 17.39 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and
Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.
    Sales of gasoline or petrol were 10.3 percent higher from a year earlier at 2.17 million
tonnes.
    Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 6 percent to 2.06 million
tonnes, while naphtha sales fell 1.4 percent to 1.02 million tonnes.
    Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 3.7 percent up, while the use of fuel oil
edged 10.1 percent lower in December.
    
    DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes):       
                              2017                                      2016
 PRODUCTS   DECEMBER  NOVEMBER   OCTOBER   SEPTEMBER  DECEMBER   NOVEMBER   OCTOBER   SEPTEMBER
 Diesel       7.12      7.26      6.55       6.07       6.57       6.75      6.68       5.21
 Petrol       2.17      2.12      2.22       2.14       1.97       2.03      2.11       1.82
 LPG          2.06      2.00      1.98       1.93       1.94       1.87      1.86       1.87
 Naphtha      1.02      1.01      1.14       1.18       1.04       1.08      1.16       1.08
 Jet Fuel     0.68      0.64      0.63       0.62       0.64       0.59      0.57       0.57
 Kerosene     0.33      0.31      0.31       0.33       0.40       0.39      0.38       0.50
 Fuel Oil     0.55      0.57      0.57       0.55       0.61       0.57      0.61       0.63
 Bitumen      0.59      0.62      0.41       0.28       0.57       0.53      0.46       0.27
 TOTAL       17.39     17.41      16.99      16.29      16.18     16.39      16.60      14.78
 
    * The total figures may not tally because not all items are included in the table and
numbers are rounded. The numbers for previous months have been revised.

 (Reporting by Nithin Prasad and Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

