TABLE-India's fuel demand up 7.5 pct y/y in December

Jan 10 (Reuters) - India's fuel demand rose 7.5 percent in December 2017 compared with a year ago, registering its highest rate of increase since September last year. Consumption of fuel totalled 17.39 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed. Sales of gasoline or petrol were 10.3 percent higher from a year earlier at 2.17 million tonnes. Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 6 percent to 2.06 million tonnes, while naphtha sales fell 1.4 percent to 1.02 million tonnes. Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 3.7 percent up, while the use of fuel oil edged 10.1 percent lower in December. DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes): 2017 2016 PRODUCTS DECEMBER NOVEMBER OCTOBER SEPTEMBER DECEMBER NOVEMBER OCTOBER SEPTEMBER Diesel 7.12 7.26 6.55 6.07 6.57 6.75 6.68 5.21 Petrol 2.17 2.12 2.22 2.14 1.97 2.03 2.11 1.82 LPG 2.06 2.00 1.98 1.93 1.94 1.87 1.86 1.87 Naphtha 1.02 1.01 1.14 1.18 1.04 1.08 1.16 1.08 Jet Fuel 0.68 0.64 0.63 0.62 0.64 0.59 0.57 0.57 Kerosene 0.33 0.31 0.31 0.33 0.40 0.39 0.38 0.50 Fuel Oil 0.55 0.57 0.57 0.55 0.61 0.57 0.61 0.63 Bitumen 0.59 0.62 0.41 0.28 0.57 0.53 0.46 0.27 TOTAL 17.39 17.41 16.99 16.29 16.18 16.39 16.60 14.78 * The total figures may not tally because not all items are included in the table and numbers are rounded. The numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nithin Prasad and Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)