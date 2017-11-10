FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-India's fuel demand up nearly 1 pct y/y in October
Sections
Featured
India plans lending reforms as bankers fear new bad debt crisis
Banking
India plans lending reforms as bankers fear new bad debt crisis
How Saudi Arabia turned on Lebanon's Hariri
Exclusive
Middle East
How Saudi Arabia turned on Lebanon's Hariri
Asia-Pacific leaders say to fight 'unfair trade' in nod to Trump
World
Asia-Pacific leaders say to fight 'unfair trade' in nod to Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
November 10, 2017 / 1:04 PM / a day ago

TABLE-India's fuel demand up nearly 1 pct y/y in October

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 10 (Reuters) - India's fuel demand rose about 0.9 percent in October,
compared with the same period last year.
    Fuel consumption, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 16.75 million tonnes, data
from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed on
Friday.
    Sales of gasoline, or petrol, rose 5 percent from a year earlier to 2.22
million tonnes.
    Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased nearly 7 percent
to 1.98 million tonnes, while naphtha sales dipped over 7 percent to about 1.07
million tonnes.
    Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, fell to 0.40 million tonnes. Fuel oil
sales decreased to 0.58 million tonnes in October.
    
    DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes):       
                          2017                                 2016
 PRODUCTS  OCTOBER  SEPTEMBER  AUGUST   JULY    OCTOBER  SEPTEMBER  AUGUST  JULY
 Diesel       6.55       6.08     5.92    6.30     6.68       5.21    6.13    5.81
 Petrol       2.22       2.14     2.19    2.14     2.11       1.82    2.21    1.92
 LPG          1.98       1.94     2.05    1.93     1.86       1.87    1.85    1.72
 Naphtha      1.07       1.13     1.08    0.71     1.16       1.08    1.15    1.20
 Jet Fuel     0.63       0.62     0.61    0.60     0.57       0.57    0.56    0.56
 Kerosene     0.31       0.33     0.29    0.32     0.38        0.5    0.50    0.50
 Fuel Oil     0.58       0.59     0.52    0.53     0.61       0.63    0.58    0.60
 Bitumen      0.40       0.29     0.21    0.21     0.46       0.27    0.21    0.23
 TOTAL       16.75      16.13    16.21   15.68    16.60      14.78   16.81   15.66
 
    * The total figures may not tally because not all items are included in the
table and numbers are rounded. The numbers for previous months have been revised.

 (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.