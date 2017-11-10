TABLE-India's fuel demand up nearly 1 pct y/y in October

Nov 10 (Reuters) - India's fuel demand rose about 0.9 percent in October, compared with the same period last year. Fuel consumption, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 16.75 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed on Friday. Sales of gasoline, or petrol, rose 5 percent from a year earlier to 2.22 million tonnes. Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased nearly 7 percent to 1.98 million tonnes, while naphtha sales dipped over 7 percent to about 1.07 million tonnes. Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, fell to 0.40 million tonnes. Fuel oil sales decreased to 0.58 million tonnes in October. DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes): 2017 2016 PRODUCTS OCTOBER SEPTEMBER AUGUST JULY OCTOBER SEPTEMBER AUGUST JULY Diesel 6.55 6.08 5.92 6.30 6.68 5.21 6.13 5.81 Petrol 2.22 2.14 2.19 2.14 2.11 1.82 2.21 1.92 LPG 1.98 1.94 2.05 1.93 1.86 1.87 1.85 1.72 Naphtha 1.07 1.13 1.08 0.71 1.16 1.08 1.15 1.20 Jet Fuel 0.63 0.62 0.61 0.60 0.57 0.57 0.56 0.56 Kerosene 0.31 0.33 0.29 0.32 0.38 0.5 0.50 0.50 Fuel Oil 0.58 0.59 0.52 0.53 0.61 0.63 0.58 0.60 Bitumen 0.40 0.29 0.21 0.21 0.46 0.27 0.21 0.23 TOTAL 16.75 16.13 16.21 15.68 16.60 14.78 16.81 15.66 * The total figures may not tally because not all items are included in the table and numbers are rounded. The numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)