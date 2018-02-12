FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 12, 2018 / 1:04 PM / Updated a day ago

TABLE-India's Jan fuel demand climbs over 10 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Feb 12 (Reuters) - India's fuel demand jumped 10.3 percent in January compared with
the same month last year, its biggest year-on-year percentage gain since November 2016.
    Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 16.92 million tonnes, data
from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed on
Monday.
    Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were about 16 percent higher from a year earlier at
2.09 million tonnes.
    Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased about 4.5 percent to
2.08 million tonnes, while naphtha sales rose 2 percent to 1.01 million tonnes.
    Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were up 9.8 percent, while fuel oil use
edged up about 5 percent in January.
    
    DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes):       
                2018      2017      2017       2017      2017     2016     2016     2016
 PRODUCTS   JAN       DEC       NOV       OCT        JAN       DEC      NOV      OCT
 Diesel         6.65      7.12      7.27       6.55      5.80     6.57     6.75     6.68
 Petrol         2.09      2.17      2.13       2.22      1.80     1.97     2.03     2.11
 LPG            2.08      2.06      2.00       1.97      1.99     1.94     1.87     1.86
 Naphtha        1.01      1.06      1.03       1.17      0.99     1.04     1.08     1.16
 Jet Fuel       0.70      0.68      0.65       0.63      0.63     0.64     0.59     0.57
 Kerosene       0.32      0.33      0.31       0.31      0.37     0.40     0.39     0.38
 Fuel Oil       0.57      0.55      0.59       0.56      0.54     0.61     0.57     0.61
 Bitumen        0.56      0.60      0.61       0.40      0.51     0.57     0.53     0.46
 TOTAL         16.92     17.41     17.42      17.21     15.33    16.18    16.39    16.60
 
    * The total figures may not tally because not all items are included in the table
and numbers are rounded off. The numbers for previous months have been revised.

 (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
