TABLE-India's Jan fuel demand climbs over 10 pct y/y

Feb 12 (Reuters) - India's fuel demand jumped 10.3 percent in January compared with the same month last year, its biggest year-on-year percentage gain since November 2016. Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 16.92 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed on Monday. Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were about 16 percent higher from a year earlier at 2.09 million tonnes. Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased about 4.5 percent to 2.08 million tonnes, while naphtha sales rose 2 percent to 1.01 million tonnes. Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were up 9.8 percent, while fuel oil use edged up about 5 percent in January. DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes): 2018 2017 2017 2017 2017 2016 2016 2016 PRODUCTS JAN DEC NOV OCT JAN DEC NOV OCT Diesel 6.65 7.12 7.27 6.55 5.80 6.57 6.75 6.68 Petrol 2.09 2.17 2.13 2.22 1.80 1.97 2.03 2.11 LPG 2.08 2.06 2.00 1.97 1.99 1.94 1.87 1.86 Naphtha 1.01 1.06 1.03 1.17 0.99 1.04 1.08 1.16 Jet Fuel 0.70 0.68 0.65 0.63 0.63 0.64 0.59 0.57 Kerosene 0.32 0.33 0.31 0.31 0.37 0.40 0.39 0.38 Fuel Oil 0.57 0.55 0.59 0.56 0.54 0.61 0.57 0.61 Bitumen 0.56 0.60 0.61 0.40 0.51 0.57 0.53 0.46 TOTAL 16.92 17.41 17.42 17.21 15.33 16.18 16.39 16.60 * The total figures may not tally because not all items are included in the table and numbers are rounded off. The numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)