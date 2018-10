NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India said on Wednesday it would cut the factory gate tax on jet fuel to 11 percent from 14 percent, a move that would bring down fuel prices for the country’s ailing aviation industry.

An aircraft is silhouetted by the sun in New Delhi June 13, 2011. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

The new reduced tax will be effective from Thursday, the government order said, adding that it was “satisfied that it is

necessary in the public interest". reut.rs/2CzJeDG