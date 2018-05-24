India trying to get resolution soon on rising fuel prices: oil minister

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India is trying to get a resolution soon on tackling rising fuel prices, and the government is looking at both short-term and long-term solutions, said Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday.

A driver waits in a taxi for his turn to fill up his tank with diesel at a fuel station in Kolkata June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Prices of diesel and petrol in India have surged to a record high, stoking opposition criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration for causing hardship to ordinary people.

Rising global crude oil prices are largely behind the surge, but fuel is also heavily taxed by India’s state and central authorities, accounting for about 40-50 percent of the retail cost of petrol and diesel.

In Delhi, petrol costs 77.47 rupees ($1.13) a litre and diesel sells at 68.53 rupees a litre.

($1 = 68.3850 Indian rupees)

India's Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan speaks at a road show organised by the Directorate General of Hydrocarbon (DGH) in Mumbai, October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files