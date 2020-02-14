India's fuel demand fell 0.6% in January

NEW DELHI(Reuters) - India’s fuel demand fell 0.6 percent in January compared with the same month last year.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 18.41 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 3.5 percent higher from a year earlier at 2.46 million tonnes.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 6.1 percent to 2.45 million tonnes, while naphtha sales surged 16.9 percent to 1.28 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 10.1 percent lower, while fuel oil use edged lower 10.8 percent in January.