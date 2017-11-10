FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 10, 2017 / 11:58 AM / 2 days ago

India's fuel demand rose 0.9 percent in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REUTERS - India’s fuel demand rose 0.9 percent in October compared with the same month last year.

A man cleans an oil tanker parked outside a Hindustan Petroleum fuel depot in Mumbai, India, October 6, 2017. REUTERS/ Danish Siddiqui

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 16.75 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 5.5 percent higher from a year earlier at 2.22 million tonnes.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 6.7 percent to 1.98 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 11.6 percent lower, while fuel oil use edged lower 4.6 percent in October.

