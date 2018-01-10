FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's fuel demand rose 7.5 percent in December
January 10, 2018 / 4:58 AM / a day ago

India's fuel demand rose 7.5 percent in December

India’s fuel demand rose 7.5 percent in December compared with the same month last year.

Fuel pumps are seen at a Bharat Petroleum gas station in Mumbai January 12, 2015. Picture taken January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 17.39 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 10.3 percent higher from a year earlier at 2.17 million tonnes.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 6.0 percent to 2.06 million tonnes, while naphtha sales fell 1.4 percent to 1.02 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 3.7 percent up, while fuel oil use edged lower 10.1 percent in December.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
