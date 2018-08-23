FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 23, 2018 / 6:45 AM / Updated an hour ago

SEBI chief calls for caution in mutual funds' debt investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s debt mutual fund managers need to be vigilant and appropriately value their investments in corporate papers, even as a bulk of the money comes from institutional investors, the chief of the country’s market regulator said on Thursday.

Ajay Tyagi, chairman of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), speaks at a news conference after its board meeting at SEBI headquarters in Mumbai, December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

“It is for the mutual fund industry which bears the credit risk,” said Ajay Tyagi, Chairman, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

“Issue is in their books when they hold these debt instruments, either long term or short term, they have to be cautious of credit risk and how to value that on their books.”

Of the total 12.3 trillion rupees assets under management at debt funds, 11.5 trillion rupees is from non-retail investors, Tyagi added.

Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

