April 4, 2018 / 2:49 PM / Updated an hour ago

GAIL to start importing LNG under Gazprom deal from May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - GAIL (India) to begin getting liquefied natural gas (LNG) under reworked deal with Gazprom from May, India’s oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan told lawmakers on Wednesday.

GAIL signed a 2.5 million tonnes a year LNG import deal with Gazprom in 2012

Supplies under the reworked deal will be gradually ramped up and likely to reach full volumes in 5-6 years, Pradhan said.

GAIL and Gazprom in January renegotiated the gas purchase deal including pricing.

Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
