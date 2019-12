The logo of India's state-owned natural gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd is pictured on its corporate office building in New Delhi, India, April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

SINGAPORE, LONDON (Reuters) - Gail (India) has offered up to 10 liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for loading in the United States over early 2020 to early 2021, two industry sources said on Thursday.

The cargoes are being offered on a free-on-board basis from the Sabine Pass and Cove Point LNG plants, one of the sources said.