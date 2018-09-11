FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 11, 2018 / 4:58 AM / Updated an hour ago

GAIL India says aims to add 5,500 km gas pipeline in 3 years

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian gas firm GAIL (INDIA) Ltd aims to add 5,500 km gas pipelines to boost its capacity by about 50 percent in the next 3 years, its chairman said on Tuesday.

The logo of India's state-owned natural gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd is pictured on its corporate office building in New Delhi, April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

India wants to raise share of natural gas in its energy mix to 15 percent in next few years from about 6.5 percent as the world’s third-biggest oil importer and consumer wants to cut its massive import bill and reduce its carbon footprint.

In a written statement to shareholders, B.C. Tripathi said GAIL has also booked 1.5 million tonnes a year regassification capacity at Dhamra LNG terminal in eastern Odisha state.

The company’s current annual gas marketing portfolio comprises 14 million tonnes, he added.

Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Malini Menon

