NEW DELHI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - India wants state-run GAIL (India) Ltd to focus on laying gas pipelines, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Tuesday, amid reports that the government plans to spin off its marketing operations into a separate company.

“We want GAIL to focus on laying gas pipelines,” Pradhan told reporters in response to a question on the plan to split the gas utility company. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Malini Menon)