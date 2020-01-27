Economic News
January 27, 2020 / 6:53 AM / Updated an hour ago

India needs to re-examine long-term gas pricing with Qatar: Dharmendra Pradhan

1 Min Read

India's Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan speaks at a road show organised by the Directorate General of Hydrocarbon (DGH) in Mumbai, October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday the country needs to look into the pricing mechanism of existing long term gas supply contracts with Qatar.

He was speaking to a gathering of oil company officials in New Delhi.

India imports 8.5 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) annually under a long-term supply deal with Qatar.

Spot prices, or current market prices, of LNG have dropped to multi-year lows in January, highlighting the loss being borne by LNG importing countries tied in long term contracts with suppliers.

Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Writing by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

