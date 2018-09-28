FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
September 28, 2018 / 12:14 PM / Updated 43 minutes ago

India raises natural gas price for October-March by nearly 10 percent to $3.36/mmBtu

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India has raised the price of its locally produced gas by nearly 10 percent to $3.36 per million metric British thermal units (mmBtu) for the October-March period, compared with the previous six months, a government website showed on Friday.

A technician works inside the Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) group gathering station on the outskirts of Ahmedabad March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

India has also set the ceiling price for gas to be produced from difficult fields at $7.67 per mmBtu for October-March, compared with $6.78 per mmBtu in the previous six months, the website of the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell of the oil ministry showed.

The prices will be applicable on gross heat value basis.

Higher gas prices will lead to higher earnings for state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd and Oil India Ltd.

Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.