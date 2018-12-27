India's April-November fiscal deficit touches nearly 115 percent of FY target

A man counts Indian currency notes inside a shop in Mumbai, India, August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s April-November fiscal deficit stood at 7.17 trillion rupees ($101.93 billion), or 114.8 percent of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year, government data showed on Thursday.

Net tax receipts in the first eight months of the fiscal year that ends in March 2019 were 7.32 trillion rupees, data showed.

The government is widely expected to miss its fiscal deficit target of 3.3 percent of GDP in the current fiscal year, or announce spending cuts in the last quarter.

($1 = 70.3400 Indian rupees)