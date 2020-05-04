Economic News
May 4, 2020 / 3:43 PM / Updated 8 minutes ago

India's April gold imports plunge 99.9% to three-decade low: government source

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A salesman arranges gold bangles inside a jewellery showroom on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, a major gold buying festival, in Mumbai, India, May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s gold imports plunged 99.9% year-on-year in April to their lowest in nearly three decades as air travel was banned and jewellery shops were closed amid a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, a government source said.

The world’s second biggest consumer of the precious metal imported around 50 kilograms of gold in April, down from 110.18 tonnes a year ago, the source said on Monday, who is not authorised to speak to the media.

In value terms, April imports dropped to $2.84 million from to $3.97 billion a year ago, he added.

Reporting by Aftab Ahmed and Rajendra Jadhav; editing by David Evans

