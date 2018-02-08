FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 8, 2018 / 2:35 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

India's antitrust watchdog fines Google for "search bias"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Feb 8 (Reuters) - India’s antitrust watchdog on Thursday imposed a 1.36 billion rupee ($21.17 million) fine on Google for “search bias”, in the latest regulatory setback for the world’s most popular internet search engine.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) said Google, a unit of U.S. firm Alphabet Inc, was abusing its dominance in online web search and online search advertising markets.

“Google was found to be indulging in practices of search bias and by doing so, it causes harm to its competitors as well as to users,” the CCI said in its order.

The company will need to deposit the fine within 60 days, the commission said.

$1 = 64.2500 Indian rupees Reporting by Aditya Kalra and Aditi Shah

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

