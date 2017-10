NEW DELHI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Indian government will stick to its budgeted market borrowing target for the fiscal year ending in March 2018, a senior finance ministry official told reporters on Thursday after a meeting with central bank officials.

The official declined to be named as he was not authorized to speak to media.

The government has budgeted gross market borrowings of 5.8 trillion rupees ($88.57 billion) for the 2017/18 fiscal year. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar)