FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
September 5, 2018 / 12:11 PM / Updated an hour ago

Government says addressing concerns over investment rule changes

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Indian government is addressing concerns arising from the market regulator’s new foreign fund rules for non-resident Indians, a finance ministry adviser said on Wednesday.

“We are working on something,” Shashank Saksena, an adviser in the Ministry of Finance, said amid concerns over an April circular from the Securities and Exchange Board of India that said foreign investment rules for companies of Indian origin had been tightened.

Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Writing by Sanjeev Miglani; Editibg by Krishna N. Das

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.