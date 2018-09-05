Government says addressing concerns over investment rule changes

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Indian government is addressing concerns arising from the market regulator’s new foreign fund rules for non-resident Indians, a finance ministry adviser said on Wednesday.
“We are working on something,” Shashank Saksena, an adviser in the Ministry of Finance, said amid concerns over an April circular from the Securities and Exchange Board of India that said foreign investment rules for companies of Indian origin had been tightened.
