2 months ago
Indian soybean, soyoil rise on lower supply fears
#Domestic News
June 7, 2017 / 12:52 PM / 2 months ago

Indian soybean, soyoil rise on lower supply fears

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, June 7 (Reuters) - Indian soybean and soyoil futures rose on Wednesday, after farmer strikes in India's top soybean-producing state of Madhya Pradesh raised fears of lower supply.

Farmers stepped up their agitation after six people were shot dead in clashes the previous day, forcing authorities to impose a curfew in some areas.

June soybean futures closed up 1.7 percent at 2,746 rupees ($42.66) on the National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange, while soyoil futures gained 0.5 percent to 629.70 rupees, as of 1248 GMT.

The June rapeseed contract closed 0.2 percent lower at 3,524 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 64.3650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

