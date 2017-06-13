India's July oilseed futures fall tracking foreign cues

NEW DELHI, June 13 (Reuters) - India's July soyoil futures fell on Tuesday, tracking soyoil on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) and China's Dalian Commodity Exchange.

Soybean oil on CBOT fell 0.3 percent, while the September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange dipped 0.1 percent.

Indian July soyoil futures were down 0.5 percent at 632.95 rupees ($9.83), as of 1301 GMT. The July rapeseed contract closed 0.6 percent lower at 3,602 rupees per 100 kg.

July soybean futures closed 0.5 percent lower at 2,787 rupees on the National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange, marginally higher than the minimum support price of 2,775 rupees.

Farmers' strikes in India's top soybean-producing state of Madhya Pradesh over the last two weeks have created uncertainties about supply, causing volatility in prices.