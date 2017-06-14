India's July oilseed futures rise tracking foreign cues

NEW DELHI, June 14 (Reuters) - India's July soyoil futures rose on Wednesday, tracking soyoil on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) and China's Dalian Commodity Exchange.

Soybean oil on CBOT rose 0.1 percent, while the September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange rose 0.6 percent.

Indian July soyoil futures were up 0.6 percent at 637.70 rupees ($9.93), as of 1332 GMT. The July rapeseed contract closed 1.1 percent higher at 3,641 rupees per 100 kg.

July soybean futures closed 1.4 percent higher at 2,830 rupees on the National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange.

Farmers' strikes in India's top soybean-producing state of Madhya Pradesh over the last two weeks have created uncertainties about supply, causing volatility in prices.