June 19, 2017 / 12:52 PM / 2 months ago

India's July soybean futures rise on low sowing expectations

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, June 19 (Reuters) - India's July soybean futures rose on Monday due to expectations of low sowing in the new season, as farmers move away from soybean due to falling prices.

July soybean futures closed 1.3 percent higher at 2,835 rupees ($43.99) on the National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange.

Indian July soyoil futures were largely flat at 636.75 rupees as of 1248 GMT.

The July rapeseed contract closed 0.9 percent lower at 3,563 rupees per 100 kg.

$1 = 64.4400 Indian rupees Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; ; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

