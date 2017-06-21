FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian soyoil futures fall tracking global rivals
#Domestic News
June 21, 2017 / 12:36 PM / 2 months ago

Indian soyoil futures fall tracking global rivals

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, June 21 (Reuters) - Indian soyoil futures fell on Wednesday, tracking palm and soybean oil on the Malaysian and Chinese commodities markets.

The September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange lost 1.1 percent, while the benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 1 percent.

Indian July soyoil futures fell 0.4 percent to 625.35 rupees ($9.70) on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange as of 1228 GMT.

July soybean futures closed 0.9 percent lower at 2,814 rupees, while the July rapeseed contract closed down 1.5 percent at 3,500 rupees per 100 kg.

$1 = 64.5000 Indian rupees Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

