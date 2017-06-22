FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's soyoil futures rise, tracking Malaysian palm oil
#Domestic News
June 22, 2017

India's soyoil futures rise, tracking Malaysian palm oil

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, June 22 (Reuters) - India's July soyoil futures rose on Thursday, tracking rival Malaysian palm on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange.

The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery 1FCPOc3 on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 0.2 percent to 2,447 ringgit ($571.00) a tonne at the close of trade.

Indian July soyoil futures were up 0.2 percent at 625.70 rupees ($9.68), as of 1307 GMT. The July rapeseed contract closed largely flat at 3,500 rupees per 100 kg.

July soybean futures closed flat at 2,812 rupees on the National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange.

$1 = 64.2300 Indian rupees Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

