21 days ago
Indian soybean falls due to high rainfall in key planting areas
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
#Domestic News
July 19, 2017 / 1:23 PM / 21 days ago

Indian soybean falls due to high rainfall in key planting areas

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, July 19 (Reuters) - Indian soybean futures fell on Wednesday, as high rainfall in key planting areas raised the possibility of higher supply.

The key soybean planting states of Madhya Pradesh, which accounts for about 60 percent of the country's soybean production, and Rajasthan, which accounts for about 27 percent, recorded excess rainfall over the week ended July 19, data on India's weather office website showed.

August soybean futures closed 1 percent lower at 2,990 rupees ($46.52) on the National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange. Soyoil futures were down 1.1 percent at 636.60 rupees ($10.01) per 10 kg as of 1317 GMT.

Rapeseed futures ended 1 percent lower at 3,668 rupees, tracking rival soyoil.

$1 = 64.2800 Indian rupees Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

