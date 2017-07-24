Indian soyoil futures fall, tracking foreign cues

NEW DELHI, July 24 (Reuters) - Indian soyoil futures fell on Monday, tracking soyoil on the Chicago Board of Trade and China's Dalian Commodity Exchange.

The December soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was down 1.1 percent, while the September soybean oil on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell as much as 1.2 percent.

Indian August soyoil futures were down 0.7 percent at 637.70 rupees ($9.90) per 10 kg on the National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange as of 1316 GMT.

Rapeseed futures ended 0.4 percent lower at 3,664 rupees, while August soybean futures were 0.8 percent lower at 2,988 rupees. ($1 = 64.3900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)