FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
16 days ago
Indian soyoil futures fall, tracking foreign cues
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
July 24, 2017 / 1:17 PM / 16 days ago

Indian soyoil futures fall, tracking foreign cues

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, July 24 (Reuters) - Indian soyoil futures fell on Monday, tracking soyoil on the Chicago Board of Trade and China's Dalian Commodity Exchange.

The December soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was down 1.1 percent, while the September soybean oil on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell as much as 1.2 percent.

Indian August soyoil futures were down 0.7 percent at 637.70 rupees ($9.90) per 10 kg on the National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange as of 1316 GMT.

Rapeseed futures ended 0.4 percent lower at 3,664 rupees, while August soybean futures were 0.8 percent lower at 2,988 rupees. ($1 = 64.3900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.