Indian soyoil futures slip tracking foreign cues

NEW DELHI, July 13 (Reuters) - Indian soyoil futures fell on Thursday, tracking related oils in the United States, China and Malaysia.

The September soybean oil on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell 0.8 percent, while the December soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade declined 0.9 percent.

Palm oil on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 0.9 percent at the close of trade.

Indian July soyoil futures were down 0.9 percent at 638 rupees ($9.90) per 10 kg on the National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange, as of 1156 GMT.

Rapeseed futures ended 0.1 percent lower at 3,621 rupees, while July soybeans closed 1.8 percent lower at 2,997 rupees per 100 kg.