FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Indian soyoil futures slip tracking foreign cues
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Company Results
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
'Enjoy the beaches': Resilient Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
North Korea - U.S. Standoff
'Enjoy the beaches': Resilient Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
July 13, 2017 / 12:09 PM / a month ago

Indian soyoil futures slip tracking foreign cues

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, July 13 (Reuters) - Indian soyoil futures fell on Thursday, tracking related oils in the United States, China and Malaysia.

The September soybean oil on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell 0.8 percent, while the December soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade declined 0.9 percent.

Palm oil on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 0.9 percent at the close of trade.

Indian July soyoil futures were down 0.9 percent at 638 rupees ($9.90) per 10 kg on the National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange, as of 1156 GMT.

Rapeseed futures ended 0.1 percent lower at 3,621 rupees, while July soybeans closed 1.8 percent lower at 2,997 rupees per 100 kg.

$1 = 64.4400 Indian rupees Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.